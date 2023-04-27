Death – Obituary News : Ricky Tomlinson pays tribute as Royle Family star passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ricky Tomlinson pays homage following the tragic passing of a Royle Family actor

Iconic Actor Peter Martin Passes Away at Age 82

The world of entertainment is in mourning following the passing of actor Peter Martin at the age of 82. Best known for his role as Joe Carroll in the iconic BBC sitcom The Royle Family, Martin has been remembered as a brilliant actor and an absolute joy to work with by those who knew him.

Career Highlights

Peter Martin played Joe Carroll in The Royle Family from 1998 to 2012, earning a reputation as one of the show’s most beloved characters. He also had a memorable stint as Len Reynolds in the ITV soap Emmerdale from 2001 to 2007, and appeared in five different roles in Coronation Street.

Tributes Pour In

Following Martin’s passing, his friend and fellow actor Ricky Tomlinson led a series of tributes to the beloved entertainer. Tomlinson, who played Jim Royle in The Royle Family, shared his condolences on social media, describing Martin as “an absolute joy to work with and a brilliant actor.”

Fans have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Martin’s life and work. Twitter user Steven described feeling “gutted” upon hearing of Martin’s passing, while Barbara shared that she was “absolutely devastated” by the loss of the talented actor.

Legacy and Impact

Martin’s contribution to the entertainment industry has left a lasting legacy that will continue to be felt for years to come. His performances in popular TV shows such as The Royle Family, Emmerdale, and Coronation Street have earned him a place in the hearts of millions of viewers around the world.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Peter Martin has left a void in the entertainment industry that will be difficult to fill. However, his legacy will continue to live on through his unforgettable performances and the impact that he has had on countless individuals throughout his career. Rest in peace, Peter Martin.