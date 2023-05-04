Death – Obituary News : Robbie Key Passes Away in West Virginia – Limiting to 60 characters: Robbie Key Dies in West Virginia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robbie Key Obituary, West Virginia: Remembering a Dedicated Youth Coach and AEP Lineman

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robbie Key, an AEP lineman who tragically lost his life while on the job in West Virginia. The accident occurred this past week and has left his family, friends, and community in mourning.

A Dedicated Youth Coach and Family Man

Before his sudden passing, Robbie Key was known for his devotion to youth sports coaching. He was a wrestling coach and also assisted with coaching a football team. He was deeply loved and respected by the young athletes he mentored and inspired.

Robbie was also a devoted family man, having married his high school sweetheart and raising two children with her. His passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, especially his wife and children.

A Call for Donations

In the wake of this tragedy, the Linelife Foundation has set up a donation page to support Robbie’s family. To make a donation, please visit www.linelifefoundation.com and click the “donate” button. In the notes section, please write “Keys” to ensure that your donation goes directly to Robbie’s family.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go towards helping Robbie’s wife and children in their time of need. We thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time.

Remembering the Sacrifices of AEP Linemen

Robbie Key’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that AEP linemen make every day to provide us with the convenience of electricity. These brave men and women put their lives on the line to restore power and ensure that our homes and businesses remain functional.

While going without electricity can be inconvenient, it is important to remember the human cost of restoring service. We urge you to keep Robbie Key and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, and to extend your gratitude to the AEP linemen who work tirelessly to keep us connected.

In Conclusion

Robbie Key’s passing has left a hole in the lives of his loved ones and his community. We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends, and we ask that you join us in supporting them during this difficult time. Let us remember Robbie as a dedicated youth coach and a devoted family man, and let us honor his memory by extending kindness and generosity to those who need it most.

