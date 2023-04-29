Death – Obituary News : Robert Kardashian’s Life: Net Worth, Children, Ethnicity, Height

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Biography of Robert Kardashian: His net worth, children, age, cause of death, wife, ethnicity, and height.

Robert George Kardashian was an accomplished American attorney and savvy businessman born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He was born on February 22, 1944, to Arthur Kardashian and Helen Kardashian, both of Armenian descent. He had an older sister, Barbara Kardashian, and a younger brother, Tom Kardashian. The family lived in the affluent area of View Park, where he attended Susan Miller Dorsey High School.

Robert Kardashian was a brilliant academic and pursued a B.S in Business Administration from the prestigious University of Southern California, demonstrating his entrepreneurial acumen early on. He continued his legal education by earning a J.D. degree from the University of San Diego School of Law.

Following his law degree, Robert Kardashian began practicing law and quickly made a name for himself. He used his sharp legal mind and expertise to defend O. J. Simpson in the infamous murder trial that gripped the nation in 1995. Robert Kardashian also delved into entrepreneurship and established several successful companies, including Juice Inc., Concert Cinema, and Movie Tunes. His visionary leadership and unwavering determination helped him carve out a formidable niche for himself in the business world.

Apart from his legal career, Robert Kardashian’s love life was a fascinating topic of interest. He was married three times, first to Kris Jenner, then to Jan Ashley, and finally to Ellen Pierson. Throughout his marriages, he fathered four children, each of whom inherited his wit, charm, and razor-sharp legal mind. Robert Kardashian gained national attention for his involvement in the O. J. Simpson murder trial, where he famously acted as part of the defense team. His legal expertise was vital in securing O. J. Simpson’s acquittal in what was widely regarded as the trial of the century.

Robert Kardashian was a dedicated family man and proud father to three daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as a son, Rob Kardashian. His daughter Kim Kardashian’s rise to fame through the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians has made him a household name, even years after his passing.

Robert Kardashian’s influence continues to be felt, and his legacy as a loving father, successful lawyer, and dedicated businessman will forever be remembered. At the time of his death, Robert Kardashian’s net worth was estimated at $15 million. He passed away on September 30, 2003, in his hometown of Los Angeles, California, after a valiant fight against esophageal cancer. Though he may have left this world far too soon, Robert Kardashian’s memory continues to inspire and uplift those who knew and loved him.