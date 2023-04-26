Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What led to the death of Robert Patrick? Avoid referencing Fox, exclude Fox.

Pioneering Playwright Robert Patrick Passes Away at 85

On Sunday, April 23, the entertainment world bid farewell to Robert Patrick, a playwright who was a pioneer of the Off Off Broadway movement in the 1960s, and achieved greater renown with his 1975 Broadway production “Kennedy’s Children.” According to longtime friend and associate Jason Jenn, Patrick died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 85.

Who Was Robert Patrick and How Did He Die?

Born in Texas to migrant laborers, Robert Patrick O’Connor joined the Air Force for a term that was cut short after a poem he sent to a fellow serviceman was discovered. In 1961, Patrick followed a handsome young man into the Caffe Cino theater in New York City, where he stumbled upon a rehearsal for a play. This chance encounter would change his life forever, as Patrick would go on to become a pioneering playwright and a staple of the Off Off Broadway movement.

According to his longtime friend and caregiver, Jason Jenn, Patrick passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Los Angeles home. Further details about his passing have not been released.

Robert Patrick’s Legacy

Patrick was widely recognized as one of the most innovative and influential playwrights of his time. He was a member of the prestigious Ensemble Studio Theater, and his work helped to define the Off Off Broadway scene of the 1960s and 1970s. In particular, his play “Kennedy’s Children” was a commercial and critical success, receiving a Tony Award nomination for Best Play and earning actress Shirley Knight a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress.

“Kennedy’s Children” is a thought-provoking and introspective play that tells the story of a group of former 1960s activists who reunite in a Lower East Side pub to reminisce about their past and come to terms with their present. In addition to the Broadway production, the play was adapted into a TV movie in 1982 starring Knight, Jane Alexander, Lindsay Crouse, and Brad Dourif.

Robert Patrick’s passing marks the end of an era in the theater world. He will be remembered for his groundbreaking work and lasting impact on the Off Off Broadway movement.