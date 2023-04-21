Death – Obituary News : Robert Weissman, Dun & Bradstreet CEO, dies at 82

At the age of 82, Robert Weissman, who gained the title of CEO at Dun & Bradstreet through an unconventional path, has passed away.

Robert Weissman, the former CEO of Dun & Bradstreet, passed away at the age of 82. His journey to becoming the CEO of the company was an unlikely one, but his impact on the company and the industry was significant.

Born in Brooklyn in 1941, Weissman was the son of Jewish immigrants from Poland. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School, and after graduating, attended Harvard University. He did not come from a business family or have any prior experience in the industry, but his determination and work ethic would lead him to success.

After graduating from Harvard, Weissman began his career in journalism. He worked for several newspapers, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. He covered a wide range of topics, including business, politics, and international affairs.

In 1972, Weissman received an opportunity to join Dun & Bradstreet. The company was a leading provider of commercial data and analytics, and Weissman was hired to be the editor-in-chief of the company’s magazine, Fortune.

Over the next few years, Weissman would rise through the ranks of Dun & Bradstreet. He became the executive vice president and chief operating officer in 1984, and in 1985, he was appointed as the CEO. His appointment was significant, as he was the first non-family member to hold the position.

During his tenure as CEO, Weissman led Dun & Bradstreet through a period of significant growth and change. He oversaw the company’s expansion into new areas, including credit reporting and data analytics. He also helped to modernize the company’s operations and improve its technology.

Throughout his career, Weissman was known for his leadership style. He was known for being fair, approachable, and committed to his employees’ success. He was also known for his commitment to social responsibility and philanthropy.

After retiring from Dun & Bradstreet in 1997, Weissman continued to be involved in business and philanthropy. He served on several boards and was a generous supporter of several organizations, including the United Jewish Appeal and the American Cancer Society.

In conclusion, Robert Weissman was a remarkable leader who defied expectations and made a significant impact on his industry. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations in the business world and beyond.

Obituary: Robert Weissman, who followed an unlikely route to become CEO of Dun & Bradstreet, has died at age 82

