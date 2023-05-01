Death – Obituary News : Rock guitarist Tim Bachman dies at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rock music icon Tim Bachman has passed away at the age of 71. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Legendary Guitarist Tim Bachman Dies at Age 71 from Cancer Complications

Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s co-founding guitarist and vocalist, Tim Bachman, has passed away at the age of 71 due to complications with cancer. The musician’s son, Ryder Bachman, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, thanking his father’s followers for their support during the difficult time. Ryder revealed that he received news of his father’s health complications on Wednesday, rushed to the hospital, and spent some final moments together. Tim had been given treatment to make him comfortable in his final days. Fans and loved ones poured out tributes to the rock star on social media, recalling their memories with the rock legend. Tim formed Bachman-Turner Overdrive with his brothers Randy and Robbie, as well as C.F. Turner, in Winnipeg. The band was known for their smash hits “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” “Takin’ Care of Business,” “Hey You,” and “Roll On Down The Highway.” The group played together from 1973 until 1974, selling millions of records over the decade. The star’s death comes just months after his brother, Robbie Bachman, also passed away at the age of 69.