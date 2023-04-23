Death – Obituary News : Rose Gambin, Neptunes Swim Trainer, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The swimming trainer of Neptunes, Rose Gambin, has unfortunately passed away. This is according to TOP INFO GUIDE.

Obituary: Rose Gambin, Neptunes Swimming Trainer Passes Away

The water sports world and the water polo community are mourning the loss of Rose Gambin, one of the pioneers of the sport of water polo. Rose passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy that will be difficult to match.

Rose was not just a physical trainer for the Neptunes, but also a supporter and a sounding board for the coaches and players. She was always there for them whenever they needed her, going above and beyond her call of duty.

Rose will always be remembered for her contributions to the squad and her “boys,” as she called the players. Her love and encouragement will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched with her kindness.

A Pioneer in Water Polo

Rose Gambin was one of the pioneers of water polo, and the sport would not be what it is today without her contributions. Her dedication, passion, and love for the sport inspired many to take up water polo and pursue their dreams in this field.

As a physical trainer and a mentor, Rose helped shape the careers of many talented players, and her influence can be felt to this day. Her legacy lives on through the players she worked with and the people she inspired.

A Great Loss

The passing of Rose Gambin is a great loss to the water sports world and the water polo community. Her absence will be felt deeply by those who knew her and worked with her.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rose’s family and friends during this difficult time. We offer our heartfelt condolences and hope that they find comfort in the memories of Rose’s kind and loving spirit.

In conclusion, we would like to encourage everyone to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased. Every little message of support goes a long way in providing comfort during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Rose Gambin. You will be dearly missed.