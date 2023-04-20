Death – Obituary News : Roundabout mourns loss of beloved leader Todd Haimes.

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Todd Haimes’ passing. As Roundabout’s leader since 1983, he brought kindness and brilliance to our organization. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time. In his honor, we shall carry on his legacy by continuing to uphold his love and passion for the theatre.

Roundabout, one of the most celebrated theater companies in New York City, has announced the passing of its esteemed leader Todd Haimes. Mr. Haimes served as Roundabout’s artistic director since 1983, and during his time at the helm, he nurtured and developed some of the most exciting and memorable productions in the city’s history. His incredible legacy will be felt throughout the theater community for years to come.

Those who knew Todd Haimes will remember him as a brilliant and kind person, who was always willing to lend an ear, offer support, and recognize hard work and talent when he saw it. But he also possessed a rare insight and vision that allowed him to create theater that was both thrilling and accessible, bringing joy and wonder to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The loss of Todd Haimes is a profound one for the Roundabout community, but the company has committed itself to continuing his legacy and passion for theater. They have promised to devote themselves to the love of the art form that Mr. Haimes instilled in them all, ensuring that his vision and spirit continue to inspire new generations of theater makers and audiences alike.

Theater in New York City has always been a vital and ever-changing landscape, and Todd Haimes’ contributions played an enormous role in shaping it into what it is today. He will be sorely missed, but his influence will be felt for years to come.

With great sadness, we announce the loss of Todd Haimes, who led Roundabout since 1983 with kindness and brilliance. We share our deep sympathy with his family. We will devote our hearts to ensuring Roundabout continues to serve the love of theatre he instilled in us all. pic.twitter.com/Uq3pyOnm39 — Roundabout (@roundaboutnyc) April 20, 2023

With great sadness, we announce the loss of Todd Haimes, who led Roundabout since 1983 with kindness and brilliance. We share our deep sympathy with his family. We will devote our hearts to ensuring Roundabout continues to serve the love of theatre he instilled in us all. pic.twitter.com/Uq3pyOnm39 — Roundabout (@roundaboutnyc) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel