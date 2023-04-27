Death – Obituary News : “Roxy Mitchell’s Death in EastEnders: What Happened?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Roxy Mitchell’s death in EastEnders? | Soaps (without referencing a fox)

Roxy Mitchell’s Return to EastEnders: A Surprise for Viewers

EastEnders fans were in for a pleasant surprise on April 26th when a character they thought was dead returned to the show. Roxy Mitchell, played by Rita Simons, has not been seen in the soap since the start of 2017, following her tragic death. However, in a recent episode, she appeared as a figment of her daughter Amy’s (Ellie Dadd) imagination during a family counselling session. While Amy continues to struggle with self-harm, she talked to her mother about her feelings surrounding her loss.

To understand Roxy’s return, here’s a brief recap of how her character perished. Roxy and her sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack) died hours after Ronnie’s wedding with Jack (Scott Maslen). While Roxy had plans to move to Essex with Ronnie and Jack, their drunk reminiscing led them to discover the hotel swimming pool. Roxy decided to jump in, but she suffered a cardiac arrest upon hitting the water. Ronnie jumped in to save her sister but got weighed down by her wedding dress and drowned.

The scene was a controversial one for fans, many of whom claimed to have stopped watching the show as a result. Rita Simons even revealed that she received scripts from viewers with detailed ideas of how they could bring her character back. Fans continue to demand Roxy’s return even today, as the actress points out that she still receives messages every day through social media.

It remains to be seen if Roxy’s return signifies a more significant role in EastEnders going forward or if it was just a one-off appearance. Nevertheless, fans of the show were thrilled to see the character back on screen after four long years.

EastEnders continues to air on BBC One every Thursday night at 7.30pm. Sign up for The Soaps Newsletter to get exclusive content, interviews, and spoilers ahead of their publication on the site.