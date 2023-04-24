Death – Obituary News : Rudbwoy Ranking’s Demise Confirmed.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad news has come in about the passing of Rudebwoy Ranking. It is a great loss to the music industry and his fans around the world. Let’s remember his contributions to dancehall and his legacy that will live on.

Sad News: Dancehall artist Rudebwoy Ranking has passed away

It is with heavy hearts that we inform everyone about the passing of Ghanaian dancehall artist, Rudebwoy Ranking, who died on Monday, the 1st of March, 2021. The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed. His fans and the entire music industry are in shock and grief as Rudebwoy Ranking was an important figure in the Ghanaian music scene.

Who is Rudebwoy Ranking?

Rudebwoy Ranking, whose real name is Frank Brefo, was born on December 1st, 1990, in Accra, Ghana. As a young artist, he had a passion for music and chose to pursue it as a career. He started gaining popularity in the music industry in 2013 with the release of his first hit single, “Wash Ur Face.”

The artist rose to fame with his energetic and dynamic music style, which endeared him to many fans all over Ghana and beyond. He was known for his versatility and ability to fuse different music genres like Dancehall, Afrobeat, and Hiplife. His fans admired him for his lyrical prowess, which he demonstrated in his hit singles like “Pon Bill,” “Top Champion,” and “Don’t Cry.”

Rudebwoy Ranking’s Contribution to Ghanaian Music

Rudebwoy Ranking was a talented artist who made significant contributions to the growth of Ghanaian music. He was one of the pioneers of the Ghanaian Dancehall movement and played a significant role in popularizing the music genre in Ghana. He collaborated with several artists during his career, both locally and internationally, which helped to spread his music and Ghanaian music as a whole.

Apart from his music, Rudebwoy Ranking was also known for his philanthropic gestures towards the needy in society. He gave back to his community through donations, charity shows, and other social initiatives.

In conclusion, the music industry has lost a great talent, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and fans of Rudebwoy Ranking. His music will continue to inspire many generations, and his legacy will remain forever in our hearts.

Rest in peace Rudebwoy Ranking – Frank Brefo (1990-2021)