Death – Obituary News : Rushen Heritage Trust Chair Doreen Moule Passes Away at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Doreen Moule, aged 74, has passed away. She was the Chair of Rushen Heritage Trust.

Doreen Moule, Chair of Rushen Heritage Trust, Dies at 74: A Tribute to Her Legacy

It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden passing of Doreen Moule, Chair of Rushen Heritage Trust, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Doreen was a remarkable individual who dedicated her heart and soul to preserving the heritage of Rushen. Her untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Doreen was an integral part of Rushen Heritage Trust since its inception in 2014. She served as the World War II Women’s Internment Team leader and Schools Liaison Officer before being appointed as Chair in November 2020. She was a driving force behind the Trust’s success, and her contributions will never be forgotten.

The Rushen Heritage Trust shared the sad news on their official Facebook page, stating, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Doreen Moule, Chair of Rushen Heritage Trust, at the age of 74. Doreen was such a lovely person, who committed herself heart and soul to Rushen Heritage.”

Doreen’s dedication and passion for preserving the heritage of Rushen will be missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations to cherish and protect the rich history of this beloved community.

We offer our deepest condolences to Doreen’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this painful loss. We invite you to share your condolences and prayers for the family and friends of Doreen Moule, as it will bring comfort during their time of grief.

In honor of Doreen’s legacy, Rushen Heritage Trust has established a memorial fund to continue her work in preserving the heritage of Rushen. Donations can be made through the Trust’s website, and all contributions will be used to support the ongoing efforts to protect and promote the unique history of this community.

Doreen’s passing is a great loss to the Rushen Heritage Trust and the community it serves. Her dedication and unwavering commitment to preserving the past will be sorely missed. We are grateful for the time we had with her and will honor her memory by continuing her important work. Rest in peace, Doreen Moule.