Renowned Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin has passed away at the age of 59. Yudashkin was a regular participant in Paris Fashion Week, showcasing collections that were sometimes inspired by his homeland, such as “Ballet” or “Catherine the Great.” He gained international recognition in 1991 with his Faberge collection, inspired by decorative eggs, which caused a sensation in Paris. In addition to his work in fashion, Yudashkin also helped design the Russian army’s uniforms in 2008.

However, Yudashkin was excluded from the 2022 Paris Fashion Week due to his failure to condemn the offensive in Ukraine. Russian media reported that Yudashkin had been battling cancer for several years while continuing to make waves in the fashion industry.

The fashion designer’s passing is a loss to the industry and to Russian culture. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed condolences and praised Yudashkin’s contribution to Russian culture. President Vladimir Putin also extended his deepest sympathies.

Yudashkin’s fashion company confirmed his passing with a brief statement: “Yudashkin has passed away.” Despite the brevity of the statement, it is clear that Yudashkin’s absence will be felt by many in the fashion world.

In conclusion, Valentin Yudashkin’s passing is a reminder that the fashion industry is not immune to the political tensions of the world. However, his contributions to the industry and his homeland will not be forgotten.

