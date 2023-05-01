Death – Obituary News : Russian First Ladies’ Fashion Designer Passes Away at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The renowned fashion designer who designed clothing for Russian first ladies has passed away at the age of 85.

Russia Mourns Loss of Fashion Icon Vyacheslav Zaitsev at 85

Vyacheslav Zaitsev, Russia’s most celebrated fashion designer, passed away at the age of 85 after a long illness. The iconic designer, who dressed the country’s first ladies, was born on March 2, 1938, in Ivanovo, a city known for its textile industry. Zaitsev’s rise to fame began in the 1980s when Raisa Gorbachev, the wife of the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, donned his creations. This led to a worldwide recognition of his designs and his eventual display of his fashions in world capitals like Paris and Tokyo.

Zaitsev’s designs represented a stark contrast to the outdated and unimaginative standard attire of the Soviet Union. His popularity surged during the reform program of “perestroika” and an economic and political program that elicited hope. In 1988, Zaitsev designed costumes for the musical revue Sophisticated Ladies, inspired by the music of jazz composer and big band leader Duke Ellington, in New York City. He founded his own fashion house in Russia, winning numerous awards in his home country and elsewhere.

Zaitsev’s designs were not only popular with Russian first ladies, but also with other influential figures like Lyudmila Putin, who wore one of his dresses and accessories for a state visit to the United Kingdom in June 2003. The outfit was worn during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

The designer’s death was reported by Russian news outlets, including TASS news agency, which published an obituary. According to other Russian media reports, he was taken to a hospital in the Moscow region with stomach bleeding and died in intensive care.

Zaitsev’s legacy in the fashion industry will be remembered by many as he brought a new style and creativity to the Soviet Union’s fashion scene. His designs continue to influence the industry and inspire new generations of designers.