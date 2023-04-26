Death – Obituary News : Russian Officials and Putin Allies Found Dead on Same Day

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a report, two Russian officials who were allies of Vladimir Putin were found dead on the same day.

Two Russian Officials Die Under Mysterious Circumstances

Introduction

Two officials from the United Russia party serving as State Duma deputies have died under mysterious circumstances. The deaths have raised concerns since at least 20 prominent Russians, including those associated with President Vladimir Putin, have died since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Nikolay Bortsov

Nikolay Bortsov, 77, served as a State Duma deputy for almost 20 years before his sudden death at his home in the Lipetsk region. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, and the timing of his passing has prompted further investigation due to his previous connections to Western sanctions. Bortsov was one of Russia’s wealthiest government employees, with an estimated net worth of $550 million. Forbes included him in its 2021 ranking of Russia’s 100 richest federal workers. Additionally, leaked data from 2019 revealed that Bortsov secretly obtained the right to live in Britain, although he denied ever holding British citizenship.

Dzhasharbek Uzdenov

57-year-old Dzhasharbek Uzdenov was another State Duma deputy from the United Russia party who died on the same day. Unlike Bortsov, Uzdenov’s death was due to an illness. He had served as a member of Russia’s house committee on Ecology, natural resources, and environmental protection. Similar to Bortsov, Uzdenov was also hit with US and New Zealand sanctions after the Ukraine invasion.

Unexplained Deaths Since the Ukraine Invasion

The deaths of both officials follow a recent trend of prominent Russians dying under unclear circumstances since the invasion of Ukraine. One of these deaths included a Russian musician known for criticizing Putin in his songs who died after falling through ice while crossing a river. His music was used as an anthem during anti-war protests in Russia.

Conclusion

The sudden deaths of Bortsov and Uzdenov have raised suspicions due to prior connections to Western sanctions and the ongoing trend of unexplained deaths following the invasion of Ukraine. As investigations continue, their colleagues and acquaintances mourn their loss.