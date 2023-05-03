Death – Obituary News : Ryan Street Outlaws’ Death Crash: Fastest in America Fatal Accident Talk

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows’ Family Sues TV Network and Studio After Fatal Accident

Who was Ryan Fellows?

Ryan Fellows was a cast member of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America who died last year in August after being involved in a fiery crash during the shooting of his show.

The Accident

According to TMZ, Ryan Fellows was racing another driver outside Las Vegas, but somehow he lost control of his car just before crossing the finish line, and his car rolled over several times. Eventually, Ryan Fellows’ vehicle caught fire and he passed away at the scene.

The Lawsuit

Ryan Fellows’ family has filed a lawsuit against the Network and Studio for allegedly putting Ryan Fellows’ life at risk for financial gain. They claimed that they asked Ryan Fellows to race on an unsafe stretch of road, which led to his tragic demise. The court documents asserted that the road where Ryan Fellows’ accident took place was only 12 feet wide, which did not meet the industry’s standard of 30 feet. Additionally, the family claimed that the side of the roadway featured broken asphalt and gravel shoulders with sheer drop-offs instead of concrete barriers.

Names Sued in the Lawsuit

Warner Bros Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment are among the names sued by Ryan Fellows’ family. The family alleged that the rough asphalt led the racers to lose traction and they could not find the room due to the narrow lanes which sent the racer into out-of-control slides which ended up vehicle dug into the sand, flipped, and rolled.

Reaction to the Case

Don Kreisher reacted to this case by saying he knew Street Outlaws had a fatality while filming Fastest in America. He wondered how they would handle it. The episode aired and he felt Discovery handled it with class. The screen went dark, and an explanation of the next race was given, where a competitor was killed, and filming was suspended.

The Car Involved

Ryan was driving a gold Nissan 240z which rolled over several times and caught fire.

Conclusion

Ryan Fellows’ family filed a lawsuit against the TV network and studio for allegedly putting Ryan’s life at risk for financial gain. The family claimed that the road where Ryan’s accident took place was unsafe, which led to his tragic demise. Warner Bros Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment are among the names sued by Ryan Fellows’ family. People are looking for more details about the case, and we will keep you updated.

