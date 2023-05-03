Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, I cannot perform this task without the original title provided. Please provide me with the original title so I can rewrite it for you.

Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows’ Family Sues TV Network and Studios for Allegedly Putting His Life at Risk

It has been several months since the tragic death of Street Outlaws star Ryan Fellows, but the shockwaves from the fatal accident are still being felt. Recently, news broke that Ryan’s family has filed a lawsuit against the TV network and studios for allegedly putting his life at risk for financial gain.

Who Was Ryan Fellows, and How Did He Die?

Ryan Fellows was a cast member of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, a Discovery show. He died last year in August after being involved in a fiery crash during the shooting of his show. According to TMZ, Ryan was racing another driver outside Las Vegas when he lost control of his car just before crossing the finish line, causing it to roll over several times. His vehicle eventually caught fire, and despite the efforts of those at the scene to save him, Ryan passed away at the scene.

What Did Ryan’s Family Claim in the Lawsuit?

According to court documents, Ryan’s family alleges that the TV network and studios put Ryan’s life at risk by asking him to race on an unsafe stretch of road. They claim that the road where Ryan’s accident took place was only 12 feet wide, which did not meet the industry’s standard of 30 feet. In addition, they allege that the side of the roadway featured broken asphalt and gravel shoulders with sheer drop-offs instead of concrete barriers. Ryan’s family also claimed that a number of crashes happened during the filming of Street Outlaws, including cars rolling, flipping, and catching fire, and that the network films those life-threatening accidents and broadcasts them on television for monetary gain.

Who Has Ryan’s Family Sued?

Warner Bros Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment are among the names sued by Ryan’s family. They allege that the rough asphalt led the racers to lose traction, and they could not find the room due to the narrow lanes, which sent the racer into out-of-control slides, which ended up with the vehicle dug into the sand, flipped, and rolled.

How Did Discovery Handle the Tragic Accident?

Don Kreisher, a fan of Street Outlaws, reacted to the case by saying he knew Street Outlaws had a fatality while filming Fastest in America. Ryan Fellows out of California was killed when his car flipped and caught fire. The episode aired recently, and Discovery handled it with class. The screen went dark, and an explanation of the next race was given. A competitor was killed, and filming was suspended.

What Was Ryan Driving at the Time of the Accident?

Ryan was driving a gold Nissan 240z, which rolled over several times and caught fire. A spokesperson for Discovery expressed their deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones, stating that the Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows.

What Are the Further Allegations by Ryan’s Family?

Ryan’s family further alleged that Warner Bros had multiple options to film the episode in a safer location but despite witnessing numerous horrific accidents, they did not think to move to a safer location. Instead, the network “sat back, flipped on the lights and cameras, and waited for the next inevitable crash.” They also added that this was an extreme departure from what a reasonably careful person would do in the same situation to prevent harm to others.

In Conclusion

The tragic death of Ryan Fellows during the filming of Street Outlaws has sparked a lawsuit by his family, who allege that TV network and studios put his life at risk for financial gain. As the case continues to unfold, fans of the show and the wider public are left pondering questions related to this news. Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Who Died On Fastest In America? Ryan Street Outlaws Death Crash Filming/