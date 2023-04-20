Death – Obituary News : SACP mourns death of Comrade Chris Matlhako

The SACCP lowers its red banner and grieves the loss of Central Committee representative, Comrade Chris Matlhako (October 21st, 1964 – April 20th, 2023).

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is mourning the loss of Central Committee member Comrade Chris Matlhako, who passed away on April 20, 2023. Matlhako was born on October 21, 1964, and dedicated his life to the struggle for liberation and social justice.

The SACP, which was founded in 1921, has long been one of the most important political organizations in South Africa. It was a key part of the anti-apartheid movement and played a significant role in the country’s transition to democracy. Today, it is a member of the governing tripartite alliance, along with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU).

Matlhako was active in the SACP for many years, and served on the organization’s Central Committee. He was known for his deep commitment to socialism and his tireless advocacy for the rights of the working class. Throughout his life, he fought for a more equal and just society, and inspired many others to do the same.

In a statement released on Twitter, the SACP expressed its deep sadness at Matlhako’s passing. “Comrade Chris was a dedicated revolutionary whose commitment to the struggle for socialism will be sorely missed,” the statement read.

Many people in South Africa and around the world have also expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Matlhako’s legacy. Some have shared photos and stories of their interactions with him, while others have highlighted his achievements and contributions to the struggle for liberation.

Matlhako’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that so many South Africans have made in the fight for freedom and justice. It is also a call to continue the struggle, and to build a society that is truly equal and just for all.

As the SACP mourns the loss of one of its most dedicated members, it also looks to the future with hope and determination. The organization remains committed to the struggle for socialism and to the creation of a society that is free from exploitation and oppression. And it is through the example of revolutionaries like Chris Matlhako that this vision will continue to inspire generations to come.

SACP dips its red flag and mourns the passing of Central Committee member Comrade Chris Matlhako (21 October 1964 – 20 April 2023) pic.twitter.com/jMBTEkB0Li — SACP (@SACP1921) April 20, 2023

