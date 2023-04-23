Death – Obituary News : Sad demise of Bhagyamma due to poor health at a young age.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Obituary: Bhagyamma, a resident of Ballari

Introduction

Bhagyamma, a 90-year-old resident of Ballari, passed away on Saturday evening due to natural causes.

Early Life

Born in the early 1930s, Bhagyamma grew up in a small village near Ballari. She was the youngest of three siblings and had a happy childhood, surrounded by a loving family. Despite facing financial hardships, Bhagyamma completed her primary education and worked odd jobs to support her family.

Family Life

Bhagyamma married at a young age and had four children. She spent most of her life taking care of her family and ensuring that they had everything they needed. Her children remember her as a doting mother who always put their needs before hers. Even in her old age, Bhagyamma continued to be a pillar of strength for her family.

Community Service

Bhagyamma was known for her selflessness and dedication to community service. She was actively involved in various social and cultural organizations and worked towards empowering women in her community. Her contributions to the betterment of society did not go unnoticed, and she was honored with several awards and accolades.

Final Journey

On Sunday afternoon, Bhagyamma’s body was taken to the Veerashaiva Rudrabhoomi, where her final rites were performed as per Hindu tradition. Friends and family members gathered to pay their last respects and bid farewell to the beloved matriarch.

Conclusion

Bhagyamma led a remarkable life, one that was defined by selflessness, dedication, and service to others. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and her memory will be cherished by those who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in peace.