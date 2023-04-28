Death – Obituary News : Sad News: Andre Jacobs, Afrikaans Teacher & Deputy Headmaster, Passes Away.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andre Jacobs, who served as an Afrikaans teacher, 1st XV coach, and deputy headmaster, has passed away.

In Memoriam: Andre Jacobs – A Beloved Teacher, Coach, and Leader

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Andre Jacobs, an Afrikaans teacher, 1st XV coach, and deputy headmaster at Bishops Diocesan College. He passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, leaving behind a community of students, colleagues, and friends who loved and respected him deeply.

The news of Andre’s passing has shaken the entire Bishops community, as he was a prominent figure who had a profound impact on the school’s culture and ethos. He was widely known for his passion for teaching, coaching, and mentoring young students, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

As Bishops shares the news of Andre’s passing on their official Facebook page, they express their deep condolences to his wife Ronelle and their children and grandchildren. They also acknowledge the countless students who were inspired by his approach to rugby, as well as the many colleagues who had the privilege to work alongside him.

“Meneer Jacobs was a doyen of schoolboy rugby whose influence was felt throughout the College and the Prep School and beyond,” the post reads. “For those at the school who recall him, and for those who have moved on, comfort and consolation will come from the many special and cherished memories which so easily come to mind when reflecting on the significant contribution which Andre made to Bishops during his time on our campus. May he rest in peace.”

Indeed, Andre’s passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but for the entire Bishops community. His dedication to his profession, his love for his students, and his unwavering commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the school’s history and identity.

As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and the countless ways in which he made a difference. We honor his memory by ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire and guide us as we move forward.

Rest in peace, Andre Jacobs. You will be deeply missed.