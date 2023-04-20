Death – Obituary News : Sad News: ASTRO’s Moonbin Passes Away

The passing of ASTRO Moonbin has left us heartbroken, and we extend our prayers and most sincere condolences. Our sympathy goes out to his family, friends, fellow members, and loyal fans. May Angel Moonbin rest in peace.

Kiat Kiat PH, a fan group of the popular K-Pop boy band ASTRO, recently shared a heart-wrenching tweet on their Twitter account. The tweet was posted on April 20, 2023, and it was addressed to the fans of ASTRO, also known as AROHAs. The tweet was an announcement that ASTRO’s Moonbin had passed away, and the fan group was sending their prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Moonbin, whose real name was Moon Bin, was a singer, dancer, and actor. He was born on January 26, 1998, in Cheongju, South Korea. Moonbin was known for his exceptional dancing skills and his charming personality. He was one of the six members of the K-Pop group ASTRO, which debuted in 2016 under the label Fantagio Music. Moonbin played a vital role in the group, and his mesmerizing performances on stage captured the hearts of millions of fans.

The tweet from Kiat Kiat PH stated that Moonbin had passed away, leaving behind his loved ones, band members, and fans. The news of his death has shaken the K-Pop industry, and the fans are devastated by the loss of such a talented artist. The tweet asked for the fans’ prayers and sympathy for Moonbin’s family, friends, and fellow band members. The fan group also expressed its condolences to the AROHAs, who had lost a beloved member of their favorite band.

The tweet ended with the words: “Rest in peace, Angel Moonbin.” It was a poignant tribute to a young artist who had left an indelible mark on the world of K-Pop. The news of his passing shocked the fans, and they flooded social media platforms with messages of grief and support. The hashtag #RIPMoonbin started trending on Twitter, as fans shared their memories of Moonbin and expressed their condolences to his loved ones.

Moonbin’s contributions to the world of K-Pop will forever be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire aspiring artists around the world. His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his fans, and his loss will be felt for years to come. However, his memory will live on through his music, dancing, and acting, which will continue to touch the lives of millions of people worldwide. The K-Pop industry has lost a shining star, but Moonbin will always be remembered as an angel who graced the world with his talent and charisma.

[ADMIN] We are sending our prayers and deepest condolences to the passing of ASTRO Moonbin. Our sincere sympathy to his bereaved family, members, friends and AROHAs. Rest in peace, Angel Moonbin pic.twitter.com/iXh5qykDRl — Kiat Kiat PH (@daylightforsahi) April 20, 2023

[ADMIN] We are sending our prayers and deepest condolences to the passing of ASTRO Moonbin. Our sincere sympathy to his bereaved family, members, friends and AROHAs. Rest in peace, Angel Moonbin 🤍 pic.twitter.com/iXh5qykDRl — Kiat Kiat PH (@daylightforsahi) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel