Death – Obituary News : Sad News: Coach Griebs of Cherry Creek HS Passes Away at 88 with Family by His Side.

To the loved ones of Coach Griebs and the Cherry Creek High School community, we sadly inform you that Don Griebel has passed away. He peacefully departed yesterday afternoon in the presence of his family at the age of 88. He now rests eternally with his beloved wife Jan in heaven. A private service will be held at a later time.

On April 20, 2023, Mike Griebel, a coach at Cherry Creek High School, took to Twitter to announce the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing. Don Griebel, a beloved member of the Cherry Creek HS community, passed away at the age of 88 surrounded by his family. While the news brought tears to the eyes of those who knew and loved Don, Mike’s tweet also carried a message of hope, as he shared that his father was now reunited with his wife Jan in heaven.

Don Griebel was a well-known figure at Cherry Creek High School, where he had served as a coach and administrator for many years. During his tenure, he had touched the lives of countless students and athletes, inspiring them to pursue their dreams both on and off the field. His influence was felt not only in the classroom and on the practice field but also in the community at large, where he was regarded as a leader and a role model.

Mike Griebel’s tweet announcing his father’s passing was met with an outpouring of support and condolences from the Cherry Creek community and beyond. Friends, family, and colleagues shared their memories of Don Griebel, recounting his infectious laughter, his unwavering dedication to his students and athletes, and his unparalleled kindness and generosity.

As news of Don Griebel’s passing spread, it quickly became clear how deeply he had touched the lives of those around him. His legacy lived on in the memories of those he had taught, coached, and mentored, and in the countless lives he had touched over the course of his long and illustrious career.

For those who knew Don Griebel, his passing marked the end of an era. But even as they mourned his loss, they celebrated his life, his accomplishments, and his unwavering dedication to the students and athletes he had served throughout his career. And as Mike Griebel’s tweet made clear, they took solace in the fact that Don was now reunited with his beloved wife Jan, watching over the community he had loved and served for so many years.

