Death – Obituary News : Sad News: Salfordian Artist Harold Riley Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of the renowned artist, Harold Riley, from Salford.

He had a strong connection to his hometown and was granted the freedom of Salford in 2017.

Harold, may you rest in eternal peace.

Harold Riley was a prominent artist from Salford, who recently passed away, leaving an enormous legacy to the art world. He had an undeniable passion for his roots, which he reflected through his artwork, and earned him the freedom of Salford in 2017. His death has caused great sadness among his admirers, who recognize his contribution to their lives.

Riley was born in Salford in 1934, and he began painting and drawing at a very young age. He studied at Manchester School of Art and Salford Technical College, where he perfected his skills and became one of the most sought-after artists of his time. His artwork was deeply inspired by life in Salford, and he often painted scenes of the city’s streets, people, and landscapes. Riley also painted portraits of famous icons such as Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, and Winston Churchill, to name a few.

One of Riley’s most famous paintings is the ‘Salford Frying Pan,’ which depicts a fish and chip shop in Salford. The painting has become a symbol of the city, and it is now on display at the Salford Art Gallery. Riley’s artwork is characterized by vibrant, bold colours, and expressive brushstrokes that bring life to his subjects.

Riley’s contribution to the art world goes beyond his paintings. He was instrumental in establishing the Salford Art Club, which provided a platform for local artists to showcase their work. Riley also founded the Harold Riley Foundation, which aims to support the education and development of artists in Salford and beyond. His dedication to nurturing the next generation of artists ensures that his legacy will continue to thrive, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

Riley’s passing has left a significant void in the art community, but his memory will undoubtedly live on through his artwork and the countless lives he touched. His passion for Salford and his unwavering commitment to his roots are an inspiration to all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace, Harold Riley. Your contribution to the art world and your dedication to Salford will never be forgotten.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Salfordian artist Harold Riley. He was devoted to his roots and was awarded the freedom of Salford in 2017. Rest in peace, Harold pic.twitter.com/hQV2Vlgpke — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) April 20, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Salfordian artist Harold Riley. He was devoted to his roots and was awarded the freedom of Salford in 2017. Rest in peace, Harold ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hQV2Vlgpke — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel