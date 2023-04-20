Death – Obituary News : “Sad News: Top Blue Jackie Nealon Passes Away, Cherished Memories Remain “

We are heartbroken to announce that Jackie Nealon, our beloved Blue friend, has passed away. We will forever treasure the joyful moments and laughter we shared with her. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her loved ones in this difficult time. Rest in peace, our dear sister in blue.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Jackie Nealon, one of our closest friends and members of the Irish Toffees community. Jackie was a beloved member of our group, and her absence will be felt deeply by all of us.

Jackie was more than just a member of our community, she was a friend and confidant to many of us. Her infectious laughter and boundless energy made her a joy to be around, and she always had a kind word and a shoulder to lean on when needed.

We are deeply saddened by her passing, but we know that Jackie would want us to remember the good times we shared with her. She was a passionate Everton fan, and her love for the beautiful game brought us all together. Whether we were cheering on the Toffees from the stands or enjoying a pint at the pub, Jackie was always the life of the party.

We will always cherish the memories we shared with Jackie, and we are grateful for the time we had with her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. We know that she will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on through the love and laughter she brought into our lives.

Jackie was a shining example of what it means to be a true friend and a loyal supporter of Everton. Her passion for the team was infectious, and she will always be remembered as one of our top blue friends. We will miss her dearly, but we take comfort in the fact that she is now at peace and looking down on us with that trademark smile of hers.

Rest in peace, our beautiful blue sister. You will always be in our hearts and memories.

Our Top Blue friend Jackie Nealon has passed away. We are deeply saddened by her passing & will always cherish the laughter & great times we were lucky to have shared with her. Our thoughts go out to all her family & friends. Shine on our beautiful blue sister. pic.twitter.com/tf35Om6Wdn — The Irish Toffees (@irishtoffees78) April 20, 2023

Our Top Blue friend Jackie Nealon has passed away. We are deeply saddened by her passing & will always cherish the laughter & great times we were lucky to have shared with her. Our thoughts go out to all her family & friends. Shine on our beautiful blue sister. 💙⚽️💚 pic.twitter.com/tf35Om6Wdn — The Irish Toffees (@irishtoffees78) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel