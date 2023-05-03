Death – Obituary News : Sag Harbor Mourns the Loss of Gloria Primm Brown, 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering a Community Leader: Gloria Primm Brown

Introduction

The Sag Harbor community lost a beloved member on April 19 as Gloria Primm Brown passed away at the age of 81. Brown was an active member of the community, volunteering her time and resources to various organizations, including the John Jermain Memorial Library. Her death was a great loss to the Sag Harbor community, and her contributions will not be forgotten.

Early Life and Career

Gloria Primm Brown was born on January 4, 1940, in Harlem, New York. She grew up in the city but moved to Sag Harbor after marrying her husband, Charles Brown. Brown worked as a teacher for over 30 years, teaching at the East Hampton High School and the Bridgehampton School. She was known for her dedication to her students, and her passion for teaching was evident in her work.

Community Involvement

Brown was actively involved in the Sag Harbor community, where she volunteered her time and resources to various organizations. She was a member of the John Jermain Memorial Library board of directors for over 20 years, serving as its president from 1993 to 1995. Brown was instrumental in the library’s expansion and renovation, which was completed in 2017. Today, the library is a vibrant community hub, thanks in part to Brown’s efforts.

Brown was also involved in the Sag Harbor Partnership, an organization that works to preserve and enhance the village of Sag Harbor. She served as a board member and was a key player in the organization’s fundraising efforts. The Sag Harbor Partnership has been instrumental in preserving the village’s historic landmarks and promoting its cultural activities.

In addition to her work with the library and the Sag Harbor Partnership, Brown was also involved in other community organizations. She was a member of the Sag Harbor Historical Society and the Sag Harbor American Legion Auxiliary. Brown was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sag Harbor, where she served as an elder and a deacon.

Legacy

Brown’s contributions to the Sag Harbor community will not be forgotten. She was a tireless advocate for education, culture, and preservation. Her work with the library and the Sag Harbor Partnership has left a lasting impact on the community, and her dedication to these organizations inspired others to get involved.

In recognition of her contributions, the John Jermain Memorial Library established the Gloria Primm Brown Memorial Fund. The fund supports the library’s programs and services, ensuring that Brown’s legacy continues to benefit the community.

Conclusion

Gloria Primm Brown was a beloved member of the Sag Harbor community, whose contributions to education, culture, and preservation will not be forgotten. Her work with the John Jermain Memorial Library and the Sag Harbor Partnership has left a lasting impact on the community, and her legacy will continue to inspire others to get involved and make a difference. Brown’s passing is a great loss to the Sag Harbor community, but her memory will live on through the organizations she supported and the people she inspired.

News Source : 27 East

Source Link :Gloria Primm Brown of Sag Harbor Dies at 81/