Death – Obituary News : “Saint Von Colucci” BTS surgery death likely AI hoax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The news of the death of the actor known as “Saint Von Colucci,” who underwent cosmetic surgery to resemble BTS singer Jimin, seems to be a complex hoax that may have involved the use of AI technology.

Elaborate Hoax: Actor’s Death from Cosmetic Surgery to Look Like BTS Singer Jimin Revealed as Fake

Reports of the alleged death of 22-year-old actor Saint Von Colucci from cosmetic surgery to resemble BTS singer Jimin have been confirmed as an elaborate hoax. The story, which was first published by the Daily Mail on April 24 and picked up by several mainstream publications, including The Independent and TMZ, has now been withdrawn. It is likely that the use of AI imagery was involved in the hoax.

The Scam

The story came from two press releases sent to journalists by a group called The Hype Company PR. They claimed that Colucci, who had little profile on the internet before the releases, had undergone surgeries costing up to $200,000 to resemble Jimin for an upcoming K-drama. Several journalists received the releases via a bot called Nylas, which scraped email addresses from online portfolio website MuckRack.

The first publication claimed that Colucci was the son of Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima and a hedge fund CEO named Geovani Lamas. In fact, Lima’s oldest child is 12, and neither Lamas nor his company IBG Capital has an online presence. Before the releases, Saint von Colucci was a relatively unknown actor with no significant online presence.

AI-Generated Imagery

The emails also included links to a media kit that contained images allegedly taken before and after Colucci’s procedure. The images immediately raised suspicions of AI creation, with one of the photos returning a score of 75% on Maybe’s AI Art Detector. The Drive folder has now been emptied. Numerous emails and calls to The Hype Company PR to verify Saint von Colucci’s identity went unanswered.

The Dangers of Accepting Information Without Verification

The episode highlights the dangers of accepting information provided by agencies as fact, particularly in the fast-paced news cycles of digital journalism. It also sheds light on the troubling use of AI-generated imagery to fool media organizations. Freelance journalist Raphael Rashid took to social media to discuss the scam, stating that “all the red flags were there…yet many major media organizations believed the story and wrote about it without checking the facts.”

“Research, experience, and verification are key factors in responsible journalism, but lately, they seem to have been sidelined in favor of clickbait,” said Riddhi Chakraborty, deputy editor at Rolling Stone India. Her team refrained from reporting the story after finding no evidence to support it.

Conclusion

The Saint von Colucci hoax serves as a cautionary tale for journalists and media organizations to conduct thorough research and verification before reporting on any story. It also highlights the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of AI-generated imagery and other advanced techniques used to deceive audiences.

Jeffrey Samuel Ronald contributed to this story.