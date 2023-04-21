Death – Obituary News : Salford artist Harold Riley passes away, leaves legacy at local museum.

The news of Salford artist Harold Riley’s demise has left us deeply grieved.

For several years, Harold had a significant association with Salford Museum. We feel privileged to possess several of his artworks in our collection and feel even more blessed to exhibit a few of his pieces presently.

The art world has lost a great artist and Salford has lost one of its own, as news of Harold Riley’s passing has spread. The Salford Museum & Art Gallery expressed their deep sadness at the loss of the beloved artist, who had been an integral part of their collection over the years.

Harold Riley was born in Salford in 1934 and devoted his entire life to the arts. His passion for painting began in his early childhood, and he honed his skills at the Salford Grammar School, before continuing his education at the Slade School of Fine Art in London.

Riley was best known for his paintings of people living and working in his native city, which he started depicting in the 1950s. He was particularly interested in capturing the city’s industrial heritage and the lives of its working-class residents.

His artistic approach was influenced by the American realist painters and he stayed true to his roots, often painting his subjects in gritty, unidealized settings. This earned him widespread acclaim, as well as a loyal following in his hometown.

Riley’s contribution to the arts in Salford cannot be overstated. He was a dedicated teacher and mentor to many aspiring artists in the area, and he was also a founding member of the Salford Film-Makers’ Workshop.

The Salford Museum & Art Gallery has been fortunate enough to acquire a large number of Riley’s works over the years, and they are honored to hold them in their collection. Several pieces are currently on display for the public to appreciate and engage with.

Riley’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, not just through his art, but also through the countless individuals he inspired and mentored throughout his career. His commitment to painting the people of Salford will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations of artists to come.

The art community has lost one of its finest, but his legacy will endure. Rest in peace, Harold Riley.

