On April 20, 2023, the city of Salford mourned the loss of one of its most beloved sons, Harold Riley. As flags were lowered at the civic center to mark the passing of this great artist, the people of Salford remembered him as a true spirit of their city, a freeman of the city who had captured the essence of Salford in his paintings, drawings, and sketches.

Harold Riley was born in Salford, Greater Manchester, in 1934, and died in his hometown at the age of 89. He was a highly acclaimed artist who had exhibited his work around the world and received many awards and honors during his long and illustrious career. But it was his deep connection to Salford, its people, and its culture that made him a true son of the city.

Riley had a unique ability to capture the essence and character of Salford in his art. His paintings of the city’s streets, buildings, and people were not mere representations but were infused with the spirit, energy, and soul of Salford. He had an eye for detail and an understanding of the city’s history, culture, and social fabric that allowed him to produce works of art that spoke to the heart of the people.

Riley’s art is a testament to his love for Salford and its people. His paintings and sketches are filled with scenes of everyday life in the city, from its bustling markets and factories to its quiet alleys and backstreets. His depictions of the people of Salford reveal a deep understanding and empathy for their struggles, hopes, and dreams. His work is a celebration of the city’s working-class heritage, its rich culture, and its unique character.

The people of Salford loved Harold Riley, not just for his art, but for his kindness, generosity, and his deep commitment to the community. He was a true son of the city, and he remained an active member of the community throughout his life. He was involved in many charitable causes, and his work helped to raise funds for local institutions, including hospitals, schools, and cultural centers.

Harold Riley was a true icon of Salford, and his passing was a great loss to the city and its people. But his legacy lives on through his art, which continues to inspire and move people around the world. His work is a tribute to the city he loved and to the people who made it their home. And the people of Salford will always remember him as a true spirit of their city, a freeman of the city who captured its essence and character with such beauty and grace.

Flags have been lowered at the civic centre to mark the death of Salford’s famous son, freeman of the city, artist and true spirit of Salford, Harold Riley. Our condolences to all Harold’s family and friends.

