Death – Obituary News : Salman Khan’s dear friend passes away

Salman Khan Pays Tribute to a Woman on Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has paid tribute to a woman on Instagram, leaving fans curious about her identity. The actor posted a photo of the woman with a big smile on her face, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. In the post, Salman wrote, “My dear Addu, thank you for the love and support you gave me when I was growing up. Always loved you. May my beloved Addu’s soul rest in peace.”

While there is no specific information about who this woman is, Salman was joined by Abdu Rojik, Jan Kumar Sanu, and Kylie Paul, who also paid tribute to her in their respective posts. Fans have been commenting on Salman’s post, asking about the identity of the woman. Many speculate that she was Salman’s nanny, but the actor has not confirmed this.

Salman’s latest post comes at a time when he is busy promoting his recently released film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie, which was released on the occasion of Eid, has been doing well at the box office. In India, it has earned more than 104 crores, while its worldwide earnings stand at 174 crores.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is also gearing up for his next project, Tiger 3, which will see him reunite with Katrina Kaif. The actor is known for his blockbuster hits and is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. He has a huge following on social media and regularly shares updates with his fans.

Salman’s tribute to the woman on Instagram is a reminder that behind every successful person, there is a support system that helps them achieve their goals. While we may not know the identity of the woman, her impact on Salman’s life is evident from his heartfelt words. As fans continue to speculate about her identity, Salman’s post serves as a touching reminder of the importance of gratitude and appreciation.

News Source : Muskan Kumawat

Source Link :Close friend of Salman Khan passed away, shared the post and said – Meri Pyaari Addu – Sangri Today/