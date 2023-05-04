Death – Obituary News : Samples taken from 3 organs to determine MUI shooter’s cause of death.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Autopsy Process for the Perpetrator of the MUI Office Shooting has been Completed

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia — The Head of the National Police Hospital (Karumkit) Brigadier General Hariyanto has announced that the autopsy process for the body of the perpetrator of the shooting at the MUI Office has been completed.

The MUI Office Shooting Incident

The shooting incident at the MUI Office occurred on Monday, May 1, 2023. The perpetrator, identified as 28-year-old Ahmad, entered the MUI Office building in Central Jakarta and opened fire, killing three people and injuring several others.

The police quickly arrived at the scene and engaged in a shootout with the perpetrator, resulting in his death. The motive for the shooting is still unclear, and the police are investigating the incident.

The Autopsy Process

Following the shooting, the body of the perpetrator was taken to the National Police Hospital for an autopsy. The autopsy process was carried out by a team of forensic experts and took several hours to complete.

According to Brigadier General Hariyanto, the autopsy was necessary to determine the cause of death and to gather evidence that could help in the investigation of the shooting incident.

The Findings of the Autopsy

Brigadier General Hariyanto revealed that the autopsy revealed that the cause of death of the perpetrator was gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. He also stated that the perpetrator had no underlying medical conditions that could have contributed to his death.

During the autopsy, the forensic team also collected samples of the perpetrator’s DNA, which will be used for further investigation. The police are hoping to use the DNA samples to identify any possible accomplices or to link the perpetrator to other crimes.

The Investigation Continues

The completion of the autopsy is a significant step in the investigation of the shooting incident. The police are now analyzing the evidence gathered from the scene of the shooting and from the autopsy to piece together the events that led up to the incident.

They are also conducting interviews with witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to identify any other individuals who may have been involved in the shooting. The police have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting was part of a larger terrorist plot.

The Aftermath of the Shooting

The shooting at the MUI Office has sent shockwaves through Jakarta and has raised concerns about the security situation in the city. The police have increased their presence in the area and have urged the public to remain vigilant.

The families of the victims are still reeling from the tragedy and are seeking answers about why their loved ones were targeted. The MUI has also issued a statement condemning the shooting and expressing their condolences to the families of the victims.

Conclusion

The completion of the autopsy is a significant development in the investigation of the shooting incident at the MUI Office. The police now have more information about the cause of death of the perpetrator and are hoping to use the DNA samples gathered during the autopsy to identify any accomplices or link the perpetrator to other crimes.

As the investigation continues, the families of the victims are still seeking answers about why their loved ones were targeted, and the public is hoping for a swift resolution to the case and an end to the violence that has shaken the city.

News Source : Taylor

Source Link :Police Take Samples of 3 Organs to Find the Cause of Death of the MUI Office Shooter/