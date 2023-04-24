Death – Obituary News : Samuel Alfaro’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Samuel Alfaro has passed away, and his family has shared an obituary in his memory. The cause of his death was noted as a tragic loss, but no specific details were given. His loved ones are left to mourn his passing and cherish the memories they shared together.

Moises Alfaro: The Frisbee Champion of Texas

Moises Alfaro, a resident of Oak Bluffs, had a passion for sports since his childhood. From baseball, basketball, soccer to Frisbee, he enjoyed playing them all. Even today, he carries a Frisbee with him to throw around before and after practice. However, it was in the early 70s when flying saucers, popularly known as Frisbees, took the world by storm. In 1976, Alfaro’s life changed forever when he took part in a Frisbee competition in Corpus Christi on a friend’s suggestion.

Alfaro’s victory in the competition was exceptional, and he made history by becoming the first Frisbee champion in Texas. He won by throwing the disc an impressive 82 yards, outrunning his competitors to catch it. However, he had yet to discover the art of freestyle, which involves performing complicated tricks like Harlem Globetrotter-style maneuvers.

After returning home, Alfaro began practicing freestyle Frisbee for five to six hours daily. His dedication paid off when the Frisbee maker Wham-O sponsored him to take part in the World Frisbee Championships in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Of the approximately 100 athletes from around the world, Alfaro ranked 19th. He continued to participate in the Championships for four more years, building his reputation and earning sponsor fees by participating in points tournaments across the country.

Alfaro has not only made a name for himself in the Frisbee world but has also been called the “Lone Star of Texas” as he has been the only competitor from his state. He has been featured in Frisbee World Magazine several times and organized the first Dallas area Frisbee Tournament at Lake Ray Hubbard in 1979. His success in Frisbee continued when he won the second annual Waterloo Disc Golf Classic in Austin in the same year. As the tournament celebrates its 39th year, Alfaro’s picture on the first page of the Austin American-Statesman in his professional Frisbee uniform remains as a testament to his achievement.

Alfaro’s achievement in Frisbee happened while he was already a married man and had a child. His passion for the sport and his discipline to practice for hours every day is commendable. His success story inspires others to follow their passion and strive towards excellence.

In conclusion, Moises Alfaro is not just a Frisbee champion but also a symbol of perseverance and dedication. His passion for the sport has made him a legend in Texas, and his achievements continue to inspire others.