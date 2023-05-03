Death – Obituary News : Sandra Joy, Beloved Resident of Unison, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sandra Joy Obituary: Beloved Unison Resident Passes Away

The community of Unison is mourning the loss of Sandra Joy, who passed away over the weekend. Sandra had been a resident of the Kensington neighborhood for over forty years before moving to Unison. During her time in Kensington, she was an active participant in various community groups, dedicating her time and energy to making a positive impact in her neighborhood.

Community Service

Sandra served as a community representative for ten years, working on different committees and groups, meeting with local residents, legislators, business owners, and representatives from various government agencies. Her hard work and dedication contributed significantly to the regeneration of the Kensington Public Housing Estate.

She was also the Chairperson of the Kensington Public Tenants Association, where she was involved in organizing the annual Kensington Community Festival. Additionally, Sandra was an active member of the Kensington 78 Seniors Club, where she helped prepare for the festival and participated in various community-based activities and events.

Honors and Recognition

Throughout her years of community service, Sandra received numerous honors and awards for her dedication and contributions. Her passion for serving her community was evident in her response to a question about what motivates her to put in the effort that she does. She stated, “It makes me feel good to give something back to my community.”

A Great Loss

Sandra was a beloved member of the Unison community, and her passing has left a significant void. Her tireless efforts and dedication to making her neighborhood a better place will always be remembered. Her legacy serves as an inspiration to others to continue making positive contributions to their communities.

Rest in peace, Sandra Joy.

