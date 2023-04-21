Death – Obituary News : Sarah Coulter Passes Away – Fox Obituary Report

Passing of Sarah Coulter

We regret to inform you of the passing of Sarah Coulter on April 20th, 2023. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Sarah passed away peacefully at the Gillbrooke Care Home in Clabby, surrounded by her devoted family members. She was the previous owner of the home located at number 4 Ramaley Crescent in Clabby, and a woman with a good heart who was responsible for bringing Eric, Olive (Keith), and Cecil (Doreen) into this world, all of whom have since passed away.

Her Legacy

Sarah was a beloved grandmother and great grandmother to Scott, Dale, Mark, Louise, Adam, Ken, Lee, and Keith. She was also known as Samuel, Orla, Johnny, Conor, Dylan, Kaydey, and Cassie. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of her family.

Celebration of Life Service

A thanksgiving ceremony for Sarah’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. John’s Parish Church in Fivemiletown, followed by her burial in the adjacent churchyard. The service will honor her life and a celebration of life service will also be held in her memory.

