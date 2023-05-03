Death – Obituary News : Sarath Babu’s Sister Denies False Death News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tollywood’s Senior Actor Sarath Babu’s Death Rumours Debunked

It is widely known that Tollywood’s senior actor Sarath Babu is undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad. However, suddenly, his death news started spreading widely on social media platforms. Even ace actress Khushbu Sundar also dropped a condolence message on her Twitter page. But Sarath Babu’s sister dropped an official statement stating that he is all fine and is now shifted to a normal room too.

PR Vamsi Kaka confirmed this news and also shared the official statement of Sarath Babu’s sister.

“*శరత్ బాబు హెల్త్ పై ఆయన సోదరి ఇచ్చిన సమాచారం .* సోషల్ మీడియా లో శరత్ బాబు గారి గురించి వచ్చే వార్తలు అన్ని తప్పుగా వస్తున్నాయి.. శరత్ బాబు కొంచెం రికవరీ అయ్యి, రూమ్ షిఫ్ట్ చేయడం జరిగింది.. తొందరలోనే శరత్ బాబు గారు పూర్తిగా కోలుకొని మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతారు అని ఆశిస్తున్నాను….*సోషల్ మీడియాలో వచ్చిన వార్తలు ఏవి నమ్మవద్దు అని నా విజ్ఞప్తి*”

According to the sources, veteran actor Sarath Babu was first admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and later shifted to AIG hospital, Hyderabad for better treatment. His sister also clarified that after recovering, Sarath Babu will also speak to the media.

Sarath Babu’s Contributions to the Film Industry

Sarath Babu is a renowned actor in the Telugu film industry. He appeared in more than 200 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

He made his debut in the film industry with the Telugu film ‘Andala Ramudu’ in 1973. He played various roles in his career, and some of his notable films include ‘Sankarabharanam,’ ‘Idi Katha Kaadu,’ ‘Muthyala Muggu,’ ‘Amarajeevi,’ and many more.

He received numerous awards for his performances, including the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his role in ‘Amarajeevi.’

Apart from acting, Sarath Babu is also a well-known politician. He was a Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2011.

News Source : The Hans India

Source Link :Senior Actor Sarath Babu Death News Is Fake; His Sister Gives An Official Statement…/