Death – Obituary News : SASSFE Mourns Death of Founder Tiego Moseneke: Condolences to Family.

The demise of Mr Tiego Moseneke, one of the pioneers at SASSFE, is deeply regretted. Our hearts go out to his family as they cope with this loss. Losing a luminary and role model like him is not only a loss to our organization but also to the entire nation.

SASSFE Mourns The Loss of One of Its Founding Members, Mr. Tiego Moseneke

The South African Social Security Fund for Educators (SASSFE) is in mourning following the passing of its founding member, Mr. Tiego Moseneke. Mr. Moseneke, who dedicated his life to the betterment of the education sector, passed away on April 20, 2023. He was a towering figure in the education sector, and his passing is a great loss not only to SASSFE but to South Africa as a whole.

As one of the founding members of SASSFE, Mr. Moseneke played a critical role in the development of this organization. His passion for education and his strong desire to provide social security for educators led him to join SASSFE. He was an outstanding member who contributed significantly to the organization’s success and growth over the years.

Mr. Moseneke was a man of great vision and commitment, and he was a source of inspiration for many people in the education sector. He was known for his leadership skills and his ability to motivate others to strive for excellence. He was also a mentor to many, and his guidance and support were invaluable to those who worked with him.

The loss of Mr. Moseneke is felt deeply, both by those who knew him personally and by the education sector as a whole. His contributions to the sector will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. SASSFE has lost a pillar and exemplary leader, and South Africa has lost a champion for education.

Although Mr. Moseneke may no longer be with us, his influence will always be present in the education sector, and the work that he began will continue through the efforts of SASSFE and its members. His passing is a reminder that those who work tirelessly for the betterment of society leave a lasting impact on the world, and it is our duty to carry on their work.

SASSFE sends condolences to Mr. Moseneke’s family during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories of his life and his significant contributions to the education sector. We honor his life and legacy and are grateful for the time we had with him.

SASSFE mourns the passing of one of its founding members, Mr Tiego Moseneke. We send condolences to his family during this difficult time. It is not just us at SASSFE that have lost a pillar and exemplary leader, but South Africa as a whole. pic.twitter.com/FUUtUj9T9V — SASSFE (@SASSFE) April 20, 2023

SASSFE mourns the passing of one of its founding members, Mr Tiego Moseneke. We send condolences to his family during this difficult time. It is not just us at SASSFE that have lost a pillar and exemplary leader, but South Africa as a whole. pic.twitter.com/FUUtUj9T9V — SASSFE (@SASSFE) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel