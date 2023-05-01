Death – Obituary News : Savannah Ballroom Dancer, Christine Osman Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Savannah has lost a talented ballroom dancer, Christine Osman, who has passed away. Her obituary has been noted.

In Loving Memory of Christine Osman: A Dancer and an Angel

Early Morning Demise of Christine Osman

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Christine Osman, who had been battling pancreatic cancer. She left us in the early hours of today, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled. But we take solace in the fact that she is now an angel who can dance, and has been welcomed into heaven with open arms.

An Infectious Laughter and a Contagious Passion

Christine was a person who always kept a positive attitude, even during her toughest days. She was responsible for the infectious laughter that spread around the studio, and her passion for dance was contagious to others.

Her presence in the studio was a blessing for all of us, and it made our time there much more enjoyable. She never stopped laughing, and even during her treatments, she looked like she was having a great time dancing with us. Her being here is painfully and deeply missed.

A Bright and Positive Attitude

Christine never failed to exude an upbeat and positive attitude, even in the face of adversity. She was a kind and gentle soul, and we will always remember her for the joy and happiness she brought into our lives.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest, and may the brightness of His light shine brightly upon her for all eternity. We pray that she and all the loyal souls who have gone before us experience the peace that passes all understanding. Amen.

Cremation and Donations

The cremation of Christine’s remains is being handled by Gilley’s Family Cremation, located in Winter Haven, Florida. Donations made in her honor can be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, situated at 2590 Havendale Boulevard, Winter Haven, Florida 33881. The organization will be very appreciative of any gifts received in her name.

In conclusion, Christine Osman was a beautiful soul who touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her love for dance, her infectious laughter, and her positive attitude will always be remembered. She may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, dear Christine.