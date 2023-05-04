Death – Obituary News : Savannah Davis, Poplarville Resident, Passes Away at 23

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Savannah Davis Obituary: Remembering a Bright Soul from Poplarville, Mississippi

The community of Poplarville, Mississippi is grieving the loss of one of its own, Savannah Grace Davis. At just 23 years old, Savannah passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, leaving behind a loving family, devoted girlfriend, and countless friends who will cherish her memory forever.

A Life Full of Love and Bright Colors

Savannah was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, and grew up in Poplarville with her parents, Chris Davis (Misty) and Grace Darrow (Brandon), and her two brothers, Brennan Davis and Stefan Alison. She was a ray of sunshine in their lives, always bringing joy and laughter to those around her.

Savannah’s girlfriend, Madison Stanford, was a constant source of love and support for her. Together, they shared a deep bond that was evident to anyone who saw them together. Savannah’s grandparents, Susie Davis, Frederick “Mickey” James, Roger and Jennifer Rester, James, and Surrena Dyer, as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members, were all touched by her bright spirit.

It was no secret that Savannah loved bright colors and bold patterns. She was a fashionista who loved to experiment with different styles and express herself through her clothing. In honor of her vibrant personality, her family has requested that anyone attending her wake and funeral wear bright or brilliant colors, or animal print, and some kind of jewelry. Savannah’s energy and passion for life were infectious, and her family wants to celebrate her life in a way that reflects that.

Remembering Savannah

Visitation for Savannah will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the White Funeral Home at 315 Hwy 11 South in Poplarville, Mississippi. Family and friends are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

The funeral will take place on May 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm at White Funeral Home in Poplarville. The officiant for the service will be Bro. Victor Antunica, who will preside over the ceremony. The date and location of the event are subject to change.

After the service, Savannah will be laid to rest in Smith Cemetery at 42 Oscar Lee Road in Poplarville. Her family and friends will continue to honor her memory and keep her spirit alive in their hearts.

A Life Cut Too Short

Savannah’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Her infectious smile, her love of life, and her vibrant personality will be sorely missed. But her memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones forever.

Rest in peace, Savannah Grace Davis. You will never be forgotten.

