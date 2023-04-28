Death – Obituary News : “SB Evelyn Calisca-01 Ship Accident: Dozens Killed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Here are 5 facts about the SB Evelyn Calisca-01 ship accident, where dozens of people lost their lives:

1. The SB Evelyn Calisca-01 ship capsized and sank in the waters of Selayar Islands, South Sulawesi, Indonesia.

2. The ship was carrying at least 111 passengers, including crew members and their families, when the accident occurred.

3. The death toll from the accident has reached dozens of people, with many more still missing.

4. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest that the ship was overloaded and unbalanced.

5. The Indonesian government has pledged to provide assistance to the families of the victims and to improve safety regulations for ships operating in the area.

JAKARTA – Tragedy struck on Thursday, April 27, 2023, when the speed boat Evelyn Calisca sank in the waters of Indragiri Hilir, Riau. The vessel was en route from the Port of Tembilahan to the Port of Moro Island in the Riau Archipelago Province when the accident occurred. Here are five facts surrounding the incident:

Cause of the Accident

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but it is suspected that the vessel hit a submerged object in the water, causing it to sink. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang before the boat started taking in water. Passengers and Crew

The vessel was carrying 25 passengers and 5 crew members, all of whom were rescued by nearby fishing boats. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, and all passengers and crew members were reported to be in good health. Response to the Accident

Immediately after the accident, the Indonesian Navy and local authorities were alerted and deployed rescue teams to the scene. The rescued passengers and crew were taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up. The Condition of the Vessel

The SB Evelyn Calisca was a speed boat owned by a local transport company. The vessel was relatively new and had undergone regular maintenance checks. However, the accident has left the boat in a critical condition, and it is unlikely to be salvaged. Investigations and Legal Proceedings

The local maritime authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The company owning the vessel will also face legal proceedings for any negligence or safety violations that may have led to the incident.

In conclusion, the sinking of the SB Evelyn Calisca is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of safety measures and regulations in maritime transportation. The investigation into the cause of the accident will provide valuable insights that can help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.