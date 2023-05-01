Death – Obituary News : School Admits Failure to Protect Student Who Committed Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lawrenceville School Admits Responsibility for Student’s Suicide

On April 30, 2022, 17-year-old Jack Reid died by suicide in a residential house at the Lawrenceville School, a prestigious boarding and preparatory school in Mercer County, New Jersey. One year later, the school released a statement acknowledging its failure to protect Reid’s safety and well-being. The statement reads, “We recognize that in Jack’s case, we fell tragically short of these expectations.” Reid, a junior at the school, was a victim of bullying and other forms of cruel behavior that contributed to his death. The school admits it was aware of the bullying but failed to make a public or private statement releasing the findings of its investigation.

The Reid family reached a settlement with the school, which costs more than $76,000 a year to attend for boarding students. Although the school boasts its academic successes in promotional materials, including sending dozens of students to elite and Ivy League colleges, Reid’s death sheds light on the issue of bullying and cyberbullying on campus. The Reid family launched a foundation named after their son to focus on education and the prevention of bullying. The Lawrenceville School has committed to contributing to the foundation.

The school plans to implement preventative measures to protect student mental health and prevent bullying. This includes contracting with a specialist on school bullying and making school community members participate in trainings and workshops. The school’s statement concludes, “We acknowledge that more should have been done to protect Jack.” The Reid family hopes that no other family suffers such a profound loss and that the damaging effects of bullying and cyberbullying are taken more seriously.

If you or someone you know is in distress, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources, and best practices for professionals in the United States. En Español: Linea de Prevencion del Suicidio y Crisis: 1-888-628-9454.

News Source : KRDO

Source Link :One year after student’s suicide, school admits it fell ‘tragically short’ of protecting him/