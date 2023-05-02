Death – Obituary News : School admits tragic failure to protect student

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lawrenceville School Admits to Failing to Protect Student’s Safety in Tragic Suicide

The Lawrenceville School, a prestigious boarding and preparatory school in Mercer County, New Jersey, has issued a statement acknowledging its failure to protect the safety and well-being of its students, particularly in the case of Jack Reid. Reid, a 17-year-old junior at the school, died by suicide on April 30, 2022, after being a victim of bullying and cruel behavior over the course of a year.

The School’s Acknowledgment

In its statement, the Lawrenceville School admitted that it was “tragically unable” to live up to its top priority of maintaining the physical, social, and emotional health, safety, and well-being of its students. The school acknowledged that it fell short of those expectations in Reid’s case and promised to do better in the future.

The Multi-Pronged Agreement with Reid’s Parents

The school’s statement came after it reached a “multi-pronged agreement” with Reid’s parents, Elizabeth and William Reid. The private school costs more than $76,000 a year for boarders and boasts of its academic achievements in promotional materials, including sending dozens of students to elite and Ivy League colleges such as Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale.

Reid’s Life and Contributions

Reid was known for his kind and kind-hearted nature, his unwavering sense of social and civic responsibility, and his bright future. He was a member of the cross-country and track teams and president of the Dickinson House, where Lawrenceville boarders lived. Unfortunately, it was also the same house where he took his own life.

The Bullying and Other Forms of Cruel Behavior

The school’s statement acknowledged that Reid was a victim of bullying and other forms of cruel behavior in Lawrenceville, including spreading false rumors online and in person. The school was made aware of the bullying, investigated the rumors about Reid, and believed them to be false. However, the school failed to issue a public or private statement releasing the findings of that investigation.

The School’s Failure to Act

There were also circumstances where the involvement of an adult would have made a difference, according to Lawrenceville. On the day of Reid’s death, a student who had previously been fined for bullying was expelled for an unrelated violation of school rules. However, the school allowed that student to return to the house where Reid lived, largely unsupervised, where students congregated, including some who said harsh words about Jack.

The Harmful Effects of Bullying and Cyberbullying

Reid’s parents set up a foundation named after their son that focuses on education and preventing bullying. The Lawrenceville School said it would contribute to the foundation. The parents hope that no other family suffers such a deep loss and that the harmful effects of bullying and cyberbullying are taken more seriously. The school plans to implement further measures, including arranging with a school bullying specialist and allowing members of the school community to participate in training and workshops.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

If you or someone you know is in need of support, please call or text 988 or the Linea de Prevention del Suidio y Crisis at 1-888-628-9454. The Lifeline offers free, 24/7 confidential support for those in need, prevention and crisis resources for you and your loved ones, and best practices for professionals throughout the United States.

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of Jack Reid has brought the issue of bullying and its harmful effects to the forefront. The Lawrenceville School’s acknowledgment of its failure to protect its students’ safety and well-being is an important step towards preventing such tragedies in the future. It is hoped that the school’s efforts to prevent bullying and protect students’ mental health will be successful and that the foundation set up in Jack Reid’s memory will make a positive impact in preventing bullying and cyberbullying.

