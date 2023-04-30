Death – Obituary News : School Bus Driver Dies in Wreck with 18-Wheeler in Mississippi

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A school bus driver from Mississippi passed away due to injuries sustained in a collision with an 18-wheeler earlier this month in Magnolia State.

Mississippi School Bus Driver Dies from Injuries Sustained in Wreck with 18-Wheeler

Tragedy has struck the Aberdeen School District in Mississippi for the second time this year as a school bus driver has passed away from injuries sustained in a recent accident. Mary Louise Carothers-McMillian, 64, of Prairie, died on April 27 after being treated at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. The accident occurred on April 13 at the intersection of Lake Lilly Road and Highway 45 Alternate when an 18-wheeler collided with the school bus. Fortunately, there were no students on board at the time of the wreck.

Investigation Continues

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident, and no further details have been released at this time. It is unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver of the 18-wheeler or if any safety measures will be implemented to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

A Second Tragedy for the Aberdeen School District

This is the second time this year that the Aberdeen School District has lost a bus driver. In March, Shirley Doss, another school bus driver for the district, passed away. The loss of two drivers in such a short period of time has undoubtedly shaken the community and raises concerns about the safety of the district’s transportation system.

A Call for Increased Safety Measures

As the investigation into the accident continues, many are calling for increased safety measures to be implemented in the Aberdeen School District. The loss of two beloved drivers has highlighted the need for stricter regulations and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all students and staff who rely on the district’s transportation system.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mary Louise Carothers-McMillian and Shirley Doss. May they rest in peace.