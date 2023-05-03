Death – Obituary News : School failed to protect student who died by suicide from bullying

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Trump Demands Reporter’s Removal During Airplane Interview

Former President Donald Trump has made headlines once again, this time for an altercation with an NBC reporter during an airplane interview. According to audio obtained by The Washington Post, Trump grew increasingly irritated with questions about a Manhattan criminal investigation and eventually grabbed the journalist’s phones while demanding his removal from the flight.

The incident occurred during a flight from Texas to New Jersey, where Trump was scheduled to speak at a fundraiser. The reporter, who has not been named, asked Trump about the ongoing investigation into his business dealings in Manhattan. Trump initially brushed off the question, but as the reporter continued to press him, the former president became visibly agitated.

At one point, Trump can be heard on the audio saying, “You’re not going to ask me that. You’re not going to ask me that.” He then grabs the reporter’s phones and demands that he be removed from the flight. The reporter can be heard protesting, saying, “You can’t do that,” but Trump ignores him and continues to demand his removal.

The incident is just the latest in a string of confrontations between Trump and the media. Throughout his presidency, Trump frequently clashed with reporters, often labeling them “fake news” and accusing them of bias. The incident on the airplane highlights the tense relationship between Trump and the press, and raises questions about his respect for the freedom of the press.

The Manhattan criminal investigation that sparked the altercation is reportedly looking into Trump’s business practices, including whether he inflated the value of his assets for loan and tax purposes. The investigation is being conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

The incident on the airplane has drawn criticism from media organizations and free speech advocates, who have accused Trump of attempting to stifle press freedom. The incident also highlights the important role that journalists play in holding those in power accountable, and the need to protect their right to ask tough questions without fear of retribution.

In conclusion, the altercation between Trump and the NBC reporter on the airplane has once again brought attention to the former president’s contentious relationship with the media. It raises important questions about the role of the press in holding those in power accountable, and the need to protect their freedom to ask tough questions without fear of retaliation.

News Source : Cheddar

