Death – Obituary News : Schoolboy dies from electric shock in Ahmednagar: Marathi News

School Boy Dies Due to Electric Shock in Punatamba Shivari, Ahmadnagar

A tragic incident took place in Punatamba Shivari, Ahmadnagar where a 16-year-old school boy, Bhau Shinde, lost his life due to electric shock. Bhau was living with his family in the village when the incident occurred. He was a bright student and had a promising future ahead of him.

The Incident

On the evening of 29th September, Bhau was operating a water pump when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire and received a severe electric shock. He was rushed to the nearby rural hospital in Punatamba, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Aftermath

The news of Bhau’s death spread like wildfire in the village, and it left everyone in shock and disbelief. The police were informed about the incident, and a case of accidental death was registered at the local police station. The police conducted a preliminary investigation and handed over the case to the assistant sub-inspector.

The body was then sent for post-mortem examination, and the reports confirmed that Bhau died due to electrocution. The family and villagers were devastated by the tragedy and mourned the loss of a young life.

The Final Rites

The final rites of Bhau were performed in the presence of family members, relatives, and well-wishers. The village community came together to support the family during this difficult time. The local authorities also provided assistance to the family and offered condolences.

The incident is a grim reminder of the importance of safety measures while handling electrical equipment. It is essential to follow the necessary precautions to avoid such accidents and ensure the safety of oneself and others.

Conclusion

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and it has left a void in the hearts of Bhau’s family and friends. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following safety protocols while handling electrical equipment. It is crucial to take precautions and ensure the safety of oneself and others.