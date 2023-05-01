Death – Obituary News : Scots Tory: Police Quickly Handle Death Threat

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Douglas Ross, a Scottish Conservative, stated that the police resolved a death threat situation swiftly.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has revealed that he received a “credible” death threat that prompted him to call his wife, who is a police sergeant. Speaking at the Scottish Conservatives conference in Glasgow, Ross explained that while the police had reacted quickly to the threat, he wanted to inform his wife before she saw details of it on her work computer. Ross also spoke about the “extremely vicious” abuse that politicians receive online, saying that people feel protected behind their keyboards and therefore get away with too much. He added that while his sons were too young to be aware of the abuse, it affected his wife. In addition to his political career, Ross is a former farmer who now has two pygmy goats and chickens at home. He plans to spend his day off clearing out their enclosure.