Death – Obituary News : Scott Erskine: Victims & Death Overview

Who were the victims of Scott Erskine and what was the cause of his death?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? The Truth Will Make You Flee’ documentary sheds light on the life of Scott Thomas Erskine, a notorious serial rapist and murderer who began his criminal activities at a very young age. Erskine was convicted of multiple counts of rape and murder across two states from 1972 to 1993. Born on December 22, 1962, in San Diego, California, Erskine was only five years old when he was hit by a speeding station wagon while crossing the Pacific Coast Highway. He was in a deep coma for two months and suffered from headaches, blackout spells, and possible memory loss thereafter.

As a child, Erskine reportedly raped his six-year-old sister and threatened several of his friends at Southwest Junior High School in San Diego. He was moved to special classes for the mentally disturbed and later spent time in juvenile detention. At 15, he escaped and stabbed a 27-year-old female runner with a knife the following day. Erskine later committed several other crimes, including assaulting a 14-year-old boy and violating another inmate while in prison.

After being sentenced to four years in prison, Erskine was released on parole in 1984 and moved to Florida with Deborah Hunnewell, whom he married a few months later. The couple had a son, Brandon, but Hunnewell left Erskine due to his abusive behavior. Erskine then kidnapped and repeatedly raped a woman in California before being sentenced to 70 years in prison for kidnapping and assault. While in prison, DNA evidence linked him to the 1983 rape and murder of two young boys, Jonathan Sellers and Charlie Keever, in Imperial Beach, California. Erskine was sentenced to death in 2004 for their murders and received a life sentence without parole for the murder of Renee Baker in Florida.

Erskine, aged 57, contracted COVID-19 while awaiting his sentence in San Quentin prison and died on July 3, 2020. He had been one of dozens of prisoners who had died due to the virus, which was allegedly caused by the transfer of 100 prisoners from Chino, a prison with one of the highest infection rates in the state.