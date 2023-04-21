Death – Obituary News : Sean Ferguson Passes Away: Cause of Death Revealed – Fox Tribute

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sean Ferguson. He passed away due to reasons that have not been disclosed. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

Sean Ferguson Obituary

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Sean Ferguson on April 20, 2023, in Bay City, Michigan. Sean was born to Michael Ferguson and Lynne (Haenke) Streich and carried both of their names in his own.

Early Life and Education

Sean graduated from John Glenn High School in 1994 and was interested in pursuing a career in welding. He had no other living relatives but was solely responsible for the well-being of Charlee Ann Ferguson.

Family and Survivors

Sean is survived by his siblings Tim Ferguson (wife Chris), Kyle Ferguson (wife Debbie), and Scott Ferguson, as well as his sister Joelle Ferguson, and many nieces and nephews. Tim Ferguson married Chris Ferguson in 2005, while Kyle Ferguson was married to Debbie Ferguson, who shared his last name at the time. His parents, Michael Ferguson and Cherie Ferguson, are both still living, as well as Lynne Streich and Randy Streich.

Remembering Sean Ferguson

Sean was passionate about his work in welding and took great pride in providing for his daughter. He will be remembered as a devoted brother, uncle, and son who always put his family first. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Sean Ferguson.

