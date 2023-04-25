Death – Obituary News : Search for Son of Deceased Woman: Whereabouts?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The passing and memorial of the woman, along with the search for her son’s whereabouts, continue to be in question.

Eden Palmer Car Accident: Woman Dies in I-280 Crash

People are seeking more information about the car accident that caused the death of Eden Palmer, a 54-year-old San Francisco resident. On Saturday, a tragic accident occurred on Interstate 280 in Woodside, California, where a Ford sedan traveling the wrong way collided with a BMW, causing severe injuries to Palmer’s 14-year-old son, and ultimately, Palmer’s death.

The Driver

The driver of the Ford sedan, Constellatia Martin, 24, of Campbell, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-280. Martin is a computer science teacher, according to her LinkedIn profile. Following the collision, Martin reportedly undressed and attempted to enter other vehicles. Authorities took her into custody and transported her to Stanford Hospital for a fractured wrist. Toxicology reports are pending.

Eden Palmer

San Mateo County coroner’s office confirmed that Palmer was the victim who passed away due to the accident. She was a gifted marketing expert and a devoted mother. Her son sustained injuries but was reported as stable.

Further Details

The collision happened near the Woodside Road exit, approximately 1.5 miles south of Highway 92, in the southbound lanes of I-280. Eden Palmer’s death was directly associated with the accident.

Support for Palmer’s Son

Friends of Palmer are organizing assistance for her son, who is receiving medical care at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital. Anyone with additional information on the case is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol.

Eden Palmer’s tragic car accident has shocked and saddened many. It serves as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of staying focused while driving on the roads.