Death – Obituary News : Seattle man dies on Mount Everest

Retired Seattle Doctor Dies While Climbing Mount Everest

Dr. Jonathan Sugarman, a retired clinical faculty member from the University of Washington, died while climbing Mount Everest on Monday, according to university officials. Sugarman was part of an expedition arranged by International Mountain Guides, a Washington state-based company that leads climbing expeditions around the world.

The company confirmed the tragic news on their website, stating that Sugarman died at Camp 2, which is two levels higher than the base camp. The CEO of International Mountain Guides, Eric Simonson, expressed his deep sorrow in a post on the website, adding that the incident was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would pose any safety concern to other teams on the mountain.

Sugarman and the other members of the IMG expedition began their climb on April 29, as per the expedition posts on the company’s website. The University of Washington described Sugarman as a renowned physician who dedicated his career to advancing Native American health care and international health.

The death of Sugarman follows the tragic news of three Sherpa climbers who died after falling into a deep crevasse in April. Despite the risks, hundreds of foreign climbers and Nepalese guides and helpers are expected to attempt to climb the world’s highest mountain during the main climbing season that began in March and ends in late May.

News Source : The Kansas City Star

Source Link :Seattle man dies while climbing Mount Everest/