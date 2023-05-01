Death – Obituary News : Second Avon student dies of drug overdose

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another student from Avon High School dies due to drug overdose.

Avon Community School Corporation Mourns Second Student Overdose Death in Six Weeks

The Avon Community School Corporation is reeling from the loss of another student due to a drug overdose. Avon High School freshman Noah Pillow died over the weekend, marking the second overdose death of an Avon High School student in just the last six weeks. The district, along with law enforcement officials, is working to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and prevent more young people from accessing them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monthly drug overdose deaths among children between the ages of 10 and 19 have increased by 109% from 2019 to 2021 nationwide. Unfortunately, Indiana is no exception to this trend. Amanda Goings with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department stated that there has been an increase in young people overdosing and people in general overdosing.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into the Avon student’s overdose death. The department cannot comment directly on the case as it is an active investigation. However, they urge young people not to try drugs as they now have easier access to them than in the past. Law enforcement officials are working hard to reverse this deadly trend.

Julie Quesenbery, president of the Indiana School Resource Officers Association, emphasized the importance of looking out for signs of drug use, such as changes in behavior and slipping grades. She also stressed the need for open and engaging conversations with young people, checking their social media, and knowing who they are hanging out with. Adults must connect with young people and emphasize the dangers of drugs. Goings urged kids to think through their decisions and see the long-term consequences of their actions.

The Avon Community School Corporation is holding a public workshop on addiction and recovery resources on Thursday, May 18, at the Avon Middle School North auditorium, as they mourn the loss of another young life. It is crucial to address this issue and provide support to those who need it.