Death – Obituary News : Senior Lawyer Hadi Shakeel Dies in Balochistan

Senior Lawyer Hadi Shakeel Advocate Passes Away in Quetta

On Wednesday, the legal fraternity of Balochistan mourned the loss of senior lawyer Hadi Shakeel Advocate. He had been suffering from a protracted illness for several months before his passing. The news of his death was confirmed by his family members.

Condolences Pour in from Balochistan’s Leadership

Following the news of Hadi Shakeel Advocate’s demise, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Ka­kar and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed their grief and sorrow. Both leaders extended their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for Hadi Shakeel’s soul to rest in peace.

The Legal Fraternity Mourns the Loss of a Colleague

Hadi Shakeel Advocate was a well-respected member of the legal fraternity in Balochistan. His colleagues and peers also expressed their condolences and paid their respects to him. His passing is a great loss to the legal community in Quetta and beyond.

A Look at Hadi Shakeel Advocate’s Legacy

Hadi Shakeel Advocate was a senior lawyer who had been practicing law in Quetta for several years. He was known for his expertise in criminal law and had represented clients in several high-profile cases. He was also a mentor to many young lawyers in the city, and his legacy will continue to inspire the legal community in Balochistan.

Remembering Hadi Shakeel Advocate

Those who knew Hadi Shakeel Advocate described him as a kind-hearted and humble person. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and his colleagues remember him as a friend and mentor. His passing has left a void in the legal community in Balochistan, and he will be deeply missed.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Hadi Shakeel Advocate is a great loss to the legal fraternity in Balochistan. His legacy will continue to inspire young lawyers in the city, and his contributions to the field of law will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time, and we pray that Allah Almighty grants them the strength and courage to bear this loss.

News Source : Our Staff Reporter

Source Link :Balochistan’ senior lawyer Hadi Shakeel passes away/