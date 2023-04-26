Death – Obituary News : Seven West Reading Explosion victims’ cause of death revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death for seven victims of the West Reading Explosion has been revealed.

Cause of Death for Victims in West Reading Candy Factory Explosion Revealed

The cause of death for the seven people who died after the West Reading candy factory explosion in March has been revealed by the Berks County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. The officials have stated that six of the seven died of blast injuries, and one person died of thermal burns. The cause of death for 30-year-old Xiorky D. Nunez was thermal burns, and 44-year-old Diana M. Cedano, 55-year-old Judith Lopez-Moran, and 60-year-old Domingo Cruz were caused by blast injuries. Similarly, the cause of death for 63-year-old Susan H. Halvonik of Upper Providence Township, 62-year-old Michael D. Breedy of Marion Township, and 49-year-old Amy S. Sandoe of Ephrata were also blast injuries. This tragic news has caused emotional distress to family members and loved ones who lost their dear ones.

The family of Lopez-Moran was the first to file a wrongful-death suit against R.M. Palmer Co. after the March 24 blast in West Reading. The suit claimed that “the gas leak at the factory and the horrific explosion it caused were foreseeable, predictable, and preventable. Tragically, Judith Lopez-Moran’s death and suffering were preventable.” The wrongful death suits are still ongoing, and many people are waiting for the outcome, hoping for justice.

The blast impacted the West Reading community, and hundreds of people came together to show solidarity and support for the families of the seven victims. At a vigil, they talked, prayed, and lit seven candles in honor of the seven lives lost. The tragedy touched many people’s hearts, and the community has come together to heal and show support.

In conclusion, the cause of death for the seven people who died tragically in the West Reading candy factory explosion has been revealed. The incident caused emotional distress to the entire community, and many are eagerly waiting for the outcome of the ongoing wrongful-death suits. We hope justice is served, and the families can find closure after such a heartbreaking event.